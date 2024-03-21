5 agencies in Sibu join hands in fight against rabies

SIBU (March 21): Five agencies here are working together in the fight against rabies, targeting areas with high dog bite cases, said Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman said they are the SMC, Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Health, Sibu Resident’s and District offices, and the police.

According to him, interagency collaboration offers several benefits and efficiencies in creating awareness and controlling rabies in critical areas at specific council wards.

“Firstly, it enables resource sharing. By pooling resources from multiple agencies, such as healthcare, veterinary and local government departments, the campaign can access a wider range of expertise, funding and infrastructure, enabling more comprehensive initiatives.

“Secondly, this holistic approach involving different agencies brings diverse perspectives and skill sets to the table, allowing for a more holistic approach to rabies control.

“This can involve education, vaccination campaigns, stray animal management and public health interventions,” he told The Borneo Post.

Commenting further, he said collaborating agencies can tap into existing networks and communication channels to reach a larger audience with awareness campaigns and vaccination drives.

“This ensures that crucial information and services reach even remote or marginalised communities within council wards.”

Furthermore, he said each agency could focus on its area of expertise, leading to more efficient allocation of responsibilities.

“For instance, healthcare professionals can handle human vaccinations and treatment, while veterinary teams manage animal vaccination programmes,” he said.

Izkandar added that collaborative efforts facilitate the sharing and analysis of data across agencies, enabling better monitoring and evaluation of rabies control measures.

“This data-driven approach helps in identifying hotspots, tracking vaccination coverage and adjusting strategies as needed.”