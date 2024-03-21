Batu Kawa teen gets peace bond for drunkenly threatening to kill granny, eight months’ jail for boyfriend

KUCHING (March 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed an 18-year-old girl on a six-month bond to keep the peace of RM500 after she threatened to kill her 75-year-old grandmother in a drunken rage.

The court also sentenced the teenager’s 27-year-old boyfriend Andry Jani to eight months in jail for criminal intimidation.

Both pleaded guilty to their respective charges before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The girl was charged under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while Andry was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

They committed the offences at a house in Batu Kawa Resettlement Scheme here at 2am on March 18.

Based on the facts of the case, the grandmother saw her daughter, granddaughter (the teenager), and Andry being drunk and noisy in the living room.

The grandmother then advised her granddaughter and Andry to lower their voices as their neighbours have young children, but they instead became dissatisfied and turned on her.

The granddaughter then yelled at and threatened to stab her grandmother with a knife, while Andry pointed a samurai sword towards the senior citizen and threatened to kill her.

Feeling scared and threatened, the grandmother immediately left for her neighbour’s house.

A police report was lodged and the granddaughter and Andry were arrested that night around 8.40pm.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted both cases while neither the teenager nor Andry were represented by legal counsel.