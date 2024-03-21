Bukit Assek rep: Phase 1 of flood mitigation project at Sentosa ahead of schedule

SIBU (March 21): Work on Phase 1 of the flood mitigation project at Taman Rimba Bukit Lima and Kampung Usahajaya Baharu in Sentosa here is 7.53 per cent ahead of schedule, said Joseph Chieng.

The Bukit Assek assemblyman said this was based on the project status report as at February this year.

“The actual construction progress has reached 26.81 per cent completion against the schedule of 19.28 per cent.

“So the project is 7.53 per cent ahead of schedule, and it (progress) looks rather healthy to me,” he said, adding the state government had allocated RM21.388 million for this first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Chieng told this to reporters after distributing 300 packets each of ‘bubur lambuk’ and dates at Kampung Usahajaya Baru, Sentosa this evening.

The event was jointly organised by Bukit Assek service centre and the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Bukit Assek branch.

Chieng also informed that this year he had allocated several Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects for this village, which he said had somewhat been ‘neglected’ in terms of development as it was under the opposition previously.

“So, a lot of our RTP projects could not start over here (back then). And when I was elected as state assemblyman, I immediately made sure that they (Kampung Usahajaya Baharu folk) also have development.

“We now have the flood mitigation project, which started straight away, as well as many other RTP projects.”

He also said RTP projects planned for the village this year, including a new football field, would start once approval had been received from the Premier’s Office.

“There will also be a futsal court and children’s playground, so that it will become a community park, and a multipurpose hall which is under construction.”

He asked the Kampung Usahajaya Baharu village security and development committee (JKKK) to come up with a design for an arch to be erected at the village.

“Of course, we need to engage with the engineers and also need to send it for SPA’s (State Planning Authority) approval.”

Among others, infrastructure projects to be implemented at the village are drains and roads, he added.