Bukit Assek Service Centre, Saberkas distribute 300 ‘bubur lambuk’, dates at Kpg Usahajaya Baharu

SIBU (March 21): Bukit Assek Service Centre and Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Bukit Assek branch today distributed 300 ‘bubur lambuk’ and dates at Kampung Usahajaya Baharu in Sentosa here.

Speaking to reporters after the distribution, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng stressed on the importance of strengthening racial unity and religious harmony.

“Today, 300 containers of ‘bubuk lambuk’ were prepared by our Muslim friends and also 300 containers of dates. So, altogether, we distributed 600 portions at the village today.

“It is very important for us to understand each other, especially during the festive seasons which we celebrate together.

“We hope that with this, we will be able to educate our younger generation, especially Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) members, that it is very important for us to understand each other’s culture and religion to further strengthen our unity and harmony,” he said.

He hoped that Saberkas and his service centre would organise more activities with other races during festive seasons in the future.