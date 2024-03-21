Chong hits out at GPS for delay in amending labour ordinance

KUCHING (March 21): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has hit out at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for the delay in amending the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO).

He said the government had insisted on adding another provision in the SLO on the need for it to be consulted for future amendments to the law, and thus postponing the implementation of the amended ordinance.

According to him, the amendment bill was supposed to come into effect this year.

Chong pointed out that the amended federal Employment Act had already been implemented at the start of last year to, among others, ensure that employees in the peninsula whose salary is below RM4,000 are protected under the act.

“Due to Sarawak GPS’s irresponsible act in politicising the matter, the proposed amendment to Sarawak Labour Ordinance to accord the same rights to Sarawak employees were postponed to this day and there is still no sign of resolution of the matter.

“The reason given by Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office, was that the Sarawak Government insisted that an additional provision be included, requiring consultation with the State Government for future amendments.

“Such insistence by the GPS is a mere political power play between the State and the federal government,” he said.

Gerawat, in a statement on March 20, refuted the claim by Sarawak Bank Employees Union chief executive officer Andrew Lo that the state government had made no effort to amend the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO).

Gerawat had pointed out that the SLO is a federal law which only applies in Sarawak, and any amendments to SLO have to be approved by Parliament and not the state legislative assembly.

“As the SLO is only applicable to Sarawak and consistent with Sarawak’s right over entry of non-resident workers as provided in Article 161E(4) of the Federal Constitution and Section 65 of the Immigration Act, we had requested for a provision requiring the state’s concurrence for any future amendment to the SLO,” he said.

“This prompted a series of discussions and engagements with the Human Resource Ministry, as the provision was not agreeable to the ministry. We have recently submitted to the ministry an alternative provision requiring prior consultation with the relevant state authority for any future amendments to the SLO,” he explained.

Chong said GPS’ demand would not make any major change in labour reforms in the state.

He reiterated that employees in the peninsula were accorded better rights as the threshold salary was increased to RM4,000.

“The disadvantages that we Sarawak employees suffer as a result of the delay are lower threshold salary of RM2,500 in Sarawak which in turn has an indirect effect of keeping our general salary lower, longer working hours, no seven day paternal leaves and no 98-days maternity leave,” he said.

Chong said he already expected the move by GPS and urged the state government to prioritise people’s rights and interests.

“To me, the political game and tussle between the State and Federal Governments can be carried out at a later date. The GPS Government can always request for further amendments be made.

“The urgent and utmost important agenda should be getting the latest amendment giving employees in Sarawak better rights and protections, and that should be the priority.

“This political game, the longer we Sarawak employees will have to be subject to such disadvantage,” he said.