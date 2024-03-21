Conference on addressing rabies in Sarawak to be held in Kuching from Sept 30 to Oct 1

KUCHING (March 21): Rabies in Borneo 2024 (RIB 2024), a conference aimed to address the issue of rabies in Sarawak, will be held at Imperial Hotel here from Sept 30 to Oct 1.

Co-organised by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), the two-day event will bring together local and international experts as well as engage with communities affected by rabies in a collective effort to combat and eliminate rabies in the state.

DVSS director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud called for relevant agencies, organisations, and stakeholders to actively participate and contribute to the collective effort to eradicate rabies in Sarawak.

“As at March 4, there are four rabies-infected divisions namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian and Bintulu, while 35 other areas namely Sri Aman (6), Betong (3), Sarikei (5), Sibu (3), Kapit (1), Mukah (6), Miri (9) and Limbang (2) are declared as rabies-infected areas.

“We need a collective effort to prevent rabies from further spreading,” he said in a press release issued through Place Borneo.

Place Borneo chief executive officer Mona Abdul Manap said statistics have shown that a total of 123 animals tested positive this year as of March 4.

“This indication shows that rabies is not slowing down within the state,” she said.

She said RIB 2024, which carries the theme ‘Together Against Rabies: Protecting Animals, Enforcing Laws, Engaging Communities,’ will continue to be a vital platform where experts and stakeholders converge to address the ongoing challenges posed by this deadly disease.

“We see the value of this conference being carried forward if this issue is still a threat to our community,” she added.

For more information and updates, visit www.rabiesinborneo.com or follow RIB 2024 on Facebook.