Petronas asked to extend scholarships to Limbang, Lawas asnaf group

LIMBANG (March 21): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has been called on to extend its higher education scholarships to the ‘asnaf’ group, particularly in the Limbang and Lawas districts.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the scholarships will enable the students from low income households to pursue their education at public or private universities or institutes of higher learning.

“Through such initiative, Sarawak can produce human capital that will benefit Petronas, the oil and gas industry, and Malaysia, as a whole,” he said in his speech at Petronas’s breaking of fast event at Masjid Baitul Iman here recently.

Hasbi, who is also the Limbang MP, said Petronas ought to give the Sarawakians the opportunities to fill vacancies in Petronas Sarawak.

“Limbang and Lawas have a pool of talents in technical and vocational skills who receive their training from GiatMara and other technical institutions in the state, and they should be given the consideration to work in the oil and gas sector,” he added.

At the event, 30 recipients received Raya goodies from Petronas.