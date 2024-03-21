Govt will prioritise nation’s interest, says Hannah Yeoh ahead of decision on hosting Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The government has assured to prioritise the rakyat’s interests amidst talks on hosting the Commonwealth Games 2026, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has said.

She said the decision needed further scrutiny and should not be made hastily.

“Whether or not the government decides to host or not to host the third largest sporting event in the world, it needs to be further detailed.

“It is not a decision that is made simply,” Yeoh told the Parliament during Minister’s Question Time today.

However, while the government has not come to a decision yet, Yeoh said her ministry’s stand is that they will prioritise the rakyat.

“What’s for sure is that we will put the rakyat’s interest as priority, we will not waste tax payers’ money even if we are ready to host the sporting event. We will ensure to take a conservative approach when it comes to tax payers’ money.

“If, this is if, the government decides to host the Commonwealth Games, the ministry suggests that it does not exceed the grant that is allocated by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF),” Yeoh said. – Malay Mail

