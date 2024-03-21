Hot spell: Uggah tells disaster management committees in S’wak to be on alert

KUCHING (March 21): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has told all divisional and district disaster management committees in Sarawak to be on full alert in view of the current hot and dry weather situation, especially in the northern part of the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the current weather situation has resulted in some areas in the state experiencing water supply problems.

“In this regard, all the Divisional Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) are required to be fully aware and to treat the situation seriously.

“They are instructed to assess the severity of the problem in their respective divisions and to render immediately the necessary assistance, like in providing water supply to affected settlements,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded all relevant divisional agencies, especially the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and the Public Work Department (JKR) to work closely with their respective divisional DDMCs when addressing hot and dry weather-related problems.

“In addition, the public are advised to take the necessary precautions.

“Do not hesitate to visit the nearest clinic for treatment if they encounter any medical problems due to the situation,” Uggah said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Malaysian Meterological Department (MetMalaysia) Sarawak Director Khairul Najib Ibrahim said current weather is caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

He also confirmed that the hot and dry weather will strike most parts of Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, with average temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, for the next seven days.

However, thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind may happen in Sarawak and also the western part of Peninsular Malaysia in the late evenings or early nights in the same period.

He said the public can refer from time to time to the information and data from www.met.gov.my or from MetMalaysia official social media, as well as download the MyCuaca app on their smartphones for the latest accurate information.