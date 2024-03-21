I don’t know who translated Chong’s 2020 FB post, witness tells court

KUCHING (March 21): A translator told the High Court here today that she did not know who prepared or translated the Facebook post by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen regarding the Covid-19 food aid drive in 2020.

Testifying as the first witness for the defendant, Ngu Leh Yiing told Chong’s counsel Sharon Lo during examination-in-chief that she was given the draft of the translation of Chong’s Facebook post dated April 15, 2020.

Lo had put it to her that Ngu should be doing her own translation for the said Facebook post instead of relying on the draft translation which had been prepared by or for the defendant.

“I agree, but at that time I told them that I was busy. If they wanted it to be done fast, I needed them to do the draft translation,” said the witness.

Lo further put it to Ngu that the translation, which was further amended by the defendant before being returned to Ngu for certification as a certified true copy, indicated that she did not complete the translation herself.

“Actually I was given the draft. I went through it and I made minor amendments. I typed out all the translation myself and then printed it out, certified and passed to Michael Kong,” said Ngu.

She was later released as a witness, with the trial adjourned to next month as the other witnesses for the defendant were unavailable today.

The other witnesses are Chong, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, Chong’s former special assistant and counsel Michael Kong, and a reporter.

Chong is being sued for defamation by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian over his allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by counsels Shankar Ram, Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Lo, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

Presiding over the trial is judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.