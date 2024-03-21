JKR: Bintulu-Jepak bridge 74 pct completed

BINTULU (March 21): The progress of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge construction over Kuala Kemena is at 74.18 per cent as of Feb 2024, according to the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR).

The cable-stayed bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The department in a short video update on the project on its Facebook highlighted the benefits of the project to the local socio-economy.

It said once completed, the bridge will significantly shorten the journey from Bintulu Airport to Bintulu town, from 22km currently to 6.4km.

“The bridge will also accelerate the development of the Jepak area, serving approximately 250,000 people in Bintulu.

“It will serve as a catalyst for investment in Tanjung Kidurong and Samalaju Industrial Park, thereby improving the socio-economic conditions of the people of Bintulu,” it said.

During the Bintulu-Jepak bridge project groundbreaking ceremony in July 2019, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said when completed, the bridge would have a holistic impact on the socio-economy and integration of rural areas.

He said the bridge project had been withdrawn by the federal government along with other bridge projects in Sarawak, but the Sarawak government decided to go ahead with the project as Bintulu had contributed a lot to Sarawak’s economy.

Abang Johari described the project as Sarawak’s Independence Day gift to the town of Bintulu.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee, as reported by The Borneo Post in an interview in Kuching in January, said the bridge, when completed, would bring various benefits to the local community.

He said the unique bridge with towers equipped with an elevator could become a platform for the surrounding community to generate income.

“We want the local residents to be ready to step forward in line with efforts to develop Jepak, followed by developments in the hospitality sector, entrepreneurial industries, and so on.

“When it is completed, we can attract visitors to come here to enjoy the panoramic view from the bridge and appreciate the beauty and facilities provided.

“Similar to Kuching, visitors go to places like Hotel Roxy, Kampung Pantai Pugu in Lundu, and so on. Therefore, we want this bridge to be an attraction in Jepak,” he told a press conference.

He also believes that the iconic bridge will have facilities for hosting various events in the future.

“The bridge is suitable for community programmes such as torch runs, especially for the people of Bintulu and Jepak.

“At the same time, we can also provide space for the residents around here to do business, thereby increasing the income of entrepreneurs,” he added.