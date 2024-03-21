Kota Sentosa rep calls on police, highlights issues in constituency

KUCHING (March 21): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has sought the assistance of the police force to tackle the traffic congestion, as well as the power and telephone cable thefts in the area.

Yap in a statement said the visit to the Kota Sentosa police station, near here today was to strengthen the existing work relationship between his service centre and the police force.

“Besides the traffic jam issues and the thefts on electricity and telephone cables, we have also touched on the issue of the street dwellers including the mentally unsound, who were often seen roaming around Mile 7, causing disruptions to the businesses there,” said Yap.

He proposed that the police force ramp up patrols in the area, as well as to have the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) be involved in the community policing programme.

On hand during the courtesy call was ASP Mohd Roslan Mat Salleh, the officer-in-charge of Kota Sentosa police station.

During the visit, Yap distributed packets of dates to the police personnel, in keeping up with the spirit of sharing in the month of Ramadan.

While expressing his appreciation to the police personnel for their commitment and dedication, Yap believed that a collective effort from all could help reduce and prevent crimes in the area.