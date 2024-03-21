Kota Sentosa service centre to hold change-of-address programme for voters this Saturday

KUCHING (March 21): The Kota Sentosa Service Centre is running a programme this Saturday (March 23) to help registered voters wanting to change their address to their current residence in the constituency.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said the programme will be held at Dewan Perniagaan Batu Tujuh, next to Kota Sentosa Library, from 9am till 4pm.

“This programme is organised based on requests made by residents who informed that they are residing within the boundaries of N.12 Kota Sentosa but registered to vote in other constituencies a long distance away from their place of residence, which has resulted in them not being able to fulfil their duties as a voter,” he said in a statement.

“It is important and prudent for a citizen to be a voter in the constituency they are residing in, as their vote will decide on the preferred candidate or party to serve them.”

Yap also said an elected representative will be more receptive to issues raised by voters in the constituency.

“Those residing within the boundaries of N.12 Kota Sentosa but registered to vote in another state constituency are therefore encouraged to take this opportunity to change their voting locality,” he said.

Officers from the Election Commission will be present at the programme to assist the service centre.