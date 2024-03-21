Kuching Autistic Association adds 10km event to MeoW Autism Run

KUCHING (March 21): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) has added a 10km category to its annual MeoW Autism Run fundraiser.

Organising chairman Timothy Darry said this will be the first time KAA has the competitive event for the run organised in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month.

“All this while it was a fun race but this year onwards, we think that it’s not necessarily just a fun race but we can make it competitive to more runners coming in our activities,” he told a press conference at KAA’s educational and vocational training centre at Jalan Desa Wira today.

The seventh edition of the charity run will be held on April 28 from 5.45am to 8am at the Kuching South City Council building, Jalan Padungan here.

Besides the 10km competitive run, there will also be 3km and 5km fun runs.

Timothy said the run seeks to raise awareness on autism, foster acceptance, and generate funds for the centre’s operations.

“We require at least RM1.3 million to sustain the amenities,” he said.

As of yesterday, 2,861 runners had signed up, including five participants from abroad.

“With the momentum we have, it is expected that we can achieve or may even break our record of 3,000 runners participating in our charity run event.

“We would like to welcome more participants from outside Malaysia to support the run as we had intended to make this year’s event an international run, subject to the non-Malaysian participants involved.

“Although it may not be in time, we will try to keep this momentum going in coming years and hopefully, one day, the run will be able to be an international event as well while collaborating with the tourism industry,” said Timothy.

He said KAA has received great support from the community, corporations, and other non-governmental organisations in terms of participation and sponsorship.

MeoW Autism Run sponsors include 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta, Valsa (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd, KKB Engineering Sdn Bhd, Atur Rancang Telus (ART) Sdn Bhd, Tecktonic & Sons Holding, Sarawak Energy Berhad, KTS Trading, Belianemas Synergy Sdn Bhd, Socoe Sdn Bhd, Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, Hock Peng Engineering Sdn Bhd, QL Livestock Farming Sdn Bhd, KTS Mutual Sdn Bhd, Petrajaya Properties Sdn Bhd, Zecon Bhd, Regal International Group, and Public Bank.

There will also be lucky draws with prizes including two Dahon foldable bikes, one Samsung A14 handphone, five pairs of Hummer sunglasses, and 20 free passes to Borneo Dash Kart sponsored by Kuching Love Book Association, Guan Ho Leong, Borneo Dash Kart, and tHe Spring Management.

To register, go to http://t2u.asia/e/33552 or the KAA office before March 28.