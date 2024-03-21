Labuan IBFC Inc unveils China desk to facilitate cross-border ventures

LABUAN (March 21): Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc), the official promotional and marketing agency for Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), has established the Labuan IBFC China Desk.

Labuan IBFC Inc executive chairman and CEO Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli said the time is ripe for Labuan IBFC to establish the Labuan IBFC China Desk to facilitate Chinese companies’ entry into the region for investments and business expansion.

“Ultimately, Labuan IBFC will serve as a gateway to promote bilateral trades, investments and cross-border business expansion between Malaysia and China, as well as with the rest of the region,” he said in a statement.

The statement said the implementation of the Labuan IBFC China Desk is based on a four-pronged approach.

The desk will firstly allow for focused development and implementation strategies that suit the Chinese market, while the second approach will focus on collating China-specific market trends and developments to better serve the evolving needs of Chinese investors.

Recognising the significance of China’s unique business culture and language, having a dedicated team with expertise in the Chinese language, culture, and business practices is a key third strategy.

This ensures seamless communication and fosters mutual understanding, essential for conducting business effectively.

Lastly, the Labuan IBFC China Desk will seek to cultivate relationships with Chinese stakeholders, including government agencies and trade associations that are crucial to navigating the Chinese business landscape.

This platform aims to enhance facilitation, communications, and support to strengthen the business relationship between Labuan IBFC and Chinese businesses, ultimately foster the development of local Labuan talent, creating new opportunities for industry advancement, and facilitating high-level strategic cooperation.

As the financial services sector forms part of the key drivers for economic development, Labuan IBFC aims to support economic and trade exchanges and cooperation to promote bilateral trade, investment and cross-border business development between Malaysia and China.

As Malaysia and China commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024, and with the China-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entering its 11th year, the timing for this move could not be more opportune.

Similarly, China is also a strategic market for Labuan IBFC, with a focus positioning of Labuan IBFC as a regional gateway to facilitate investments and business expansion into Malaysia and beyond.

China has remained Malaysia’s top trading partner for the last 15 consecutive years, with bilateral trade between both countries reaching a record high of US$156 billion (RM734 billion) in the first 10 months of 2023.

The recent mutual waiver of visa requirements between Malaysia and China also creates a more conducive environment for people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.