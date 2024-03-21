Local white rice shortage: PM Anwar wants frequent monitoring, enforcement

PUTRAJAYA (March 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants more frequent monitoring and enforcement to be carried out to address the shortage of local white rice (BPT) in the market.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the monitoring and enforcement approaches also required changes to ensure a more effective distribution of BPT.

“I personally have heard the concerns raised by traders regarding the shortage of BPT,” he said at the Finance Ministry’s assembly here today.

On the recent Special Meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL), Anwar said the government’s firmness in addressing the issue of rice prices and supplies had been evident, leading to a decrease in the market prices of imported white rice (BPI).

“Alhamdulillah, the prices have dropped by RM3, or by RM2 at some places. Basically, between RM2 and RM3, and that’s a lot for buyers and regular consumers,” he said. – Bernama

