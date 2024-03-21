Lorry association seeks upgrade for Kapit’s Jalan Bletih

KAPIT (March 21): The Kapit Division Lorry Association has called on the government to ease traffic congestion here by upgrading Jalan Bletih, which is the only road leading to the town.

Association chairman Datuk Yong Hua Sying suggested the existing road from the Sesco Station near Kampung Cina Bletih to Jalan Airport and Meligai Hotel be upgraded from R3 standard (single lane) to R5 standard (double lanes).

“Jalan Bletih is the only entrance from Sibu or other districts to Kapit. And all vehicles have to drive through the traffic light at the cross junction of Jalan Bletih, Jalan Airport, Jalan Bukit Goram, and Jalan Ulu Sungai Selirik.

“Since there is none other access road to Kapit Town, traffic is forced to slow down while waiting at the traffic light. Just 1km from the junction of Taman Siew Gin, Bletih to the traffic light, one has to wait for at least three rounds of green lights,” he lamented.

Yong recalled former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had in November 2021, during the lead up to the state election, announced an allocation of RM20 million to construct a bridge in front of the Bletih State Complex across Sungai Kapit to address traffic congestion, but nothing has come of the promise.

He also observed that very few drivers take advantage of the ‘turn left when exit is clear’ rule at the Jalan Bletih junction to turn into Jalan Airport.

According to him, the ignorance or poor understanding of road users of this road rule has worsened traffic congestion at Jalan Bletih.

He hoped road users would use the rule when the exit is clear to turn left and help to improve traffic flow.