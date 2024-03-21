Thursday, March 21
Miri Hospital searching for ‘biggest loser’ to win 24-carat gold

By Jacqueline Raphael on Sarawak
Photo for illustration purposes only. — Photo from Pixabay

MIRI (March 21): Miri Hospital is holding its ‘Gold 999 The Biggest Loser’ weight loss programme for its staff, which is offering the winner a prize of 999 (24-carat) gold.

A press release said the registration fee is RM10 per participant.

Organised by Kelab Rekreasi Sepitar Sejahtera Miri in collaboration with Miri Hospital’s Dietetics and Catering Department, Physiotherapy Unit, and Wellness Clinic, it will take place on May 9 at the club’s mini gym.

The press release said the programme is a joint effort to realise the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda in increasing knowledge, awareness, and literacy on healthy living and a healthy environment.

Registration is open until April 30.

For more information, contact Miri Hospital on 085-460600.

