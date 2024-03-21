Motorcyclist killed in crash with MPV in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (March 21): A motorcyclist died after he was involved in a collision with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at the Jalan Batu Kawa-Jalan Ketitir traffic light intersection around 12.50am today.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad identified the deceased as baker Anthony Hiu Kuet Boo, 53, from Jalan Arang.

“The deceased was heading straight towards MJC from Kuching when he collided with the MPV that was making a right turn into Jalan Ketitir-Jalan Arang at the traffic light intersection,” said Abang Zainal.

He said due to the impact of the crash, Hiu was flung off his machine onto the road and his motorcycle was dragged under the MPV to the left side of the road.

Hiu was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Sarawak General Hospital.

Abang Zainal said the front part of the MPV was badly damaged, while the motorcycle was destroyed in the crash.

“The driver of the MPV, a 25-year-old woman, suffered light injuries to her left arm and leg.

“Also inside the vehicle were two other female passengers, aged 22 and 26, who did not suffer from any physical injuries,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hiu’s body was later brought to the hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.

Police have called on witnesses of the accident or those with video footage to help with the investigation.