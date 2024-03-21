Mukah Kaul Festival 2024 rescheduled to July 15-21

MUKAH (March 21): The Mukah Kaul Festival 2024, which was originally scheduled to run from April 22-28, has been postponed to July 15-21.

Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi said the postponement was in respect of the passing of former governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“The festival’s main committee in a meeting unanimously decided to hold the festival from July 15 to 24.

“However, to respect the customs and traditions of the Melanau community, the Kaul Seraheng Kakan ceremony will still be held on April 20,” he said, according to a state public communications unit report.

Abdul Yakub was met after a Federation of Melanau Association Sarawak committee meeting here on Monday.

Taib, Sarawak’s longest serving chief minister, passed away Feb 21 this year in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 87.