No retail price change for imported white rice in East Malaysia, says Bernas

KUCHING (March 21): The retail price of imported white rice in Sarawak and Sabah will not change as the new price adjustment only applies to Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) warehouse gates in Peninsular Malaysia.

In a statement to The Borneo Post, Bernas said the imported white rice price adjustment from RM3,200 to RM3,000 per metric tonne does not apply to the two states because they already receive a subsidy.

“The price adjustment applies to the warehouse gates in Peninsular Malaysia only, as East Malaysia received a subsidy from the government last year.

“For the record, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said in October last year that the government allocated a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for imported white rice in Sabah and Sarawak starting from Oct 5,” Bernas said.

On Tuesday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu had announced that the retail price of imported white rice would drop by RM2 to RM3 from yesterday.

Mohamad Sabu had said the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) agreed to reduce the price of imported white rice from RM3,200 to RM3,000 per metric tonne.

He said the move would enable the people to buy rice at a reasonable price, especially during Ramadan and upcoming festivals.