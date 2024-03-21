Offensive comment lands property negotiator in jail

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): A property negotiator was jailed for six months and fined RM15,000, in default, four months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here on Thursday for posting an offensive comment on a Facebook post regarding Islam.

Ricky Shane Cagampang, 33, pleaded guilty before judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, to a charge under Subsection 233 (1) (a) of the Multimedia and Communication Act 1998, punishable under Subsection 233 (3) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to one year or both, upon conviction.

Ricky admitted to committing the offence on March 17 on Facebook.

In passing the sentence, the judge among others held that by imposing only a fine punishment was like a slap on the wrist which will not give the accused any impact as if he could afford to pay fine.

“It is relevant that the accused must be segregated for a while to enable him to repent and reflect on himself,” the judge said.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient sentence and undertook not to commit a similar offence in future.

The accused, who also said that he is a mualaf and his conversion to Islam took place in March 2021, further said that this was his first offence.

He further said that he had removed the post within two to three minutes after he posted it.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a heavier sentence on the grounds that the offence committed was serious.

The prosecution argued that the accused’s act had caused disharmony with the public showing their dissatisfaction and anger towards his comment.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail sentence from Thursday.