Prisons D-G: Inmate rehab in communities 73.3 times more effective in preventing recidivism

NIBONG TEBAL (March 21): The effectiveness rate of inmate rehabilitation in communities is 73.3 times higher in preventing recidivism compared to rehabilitation in facilities.

Prisons director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad said that inmate rehabilitation in communities must be continued as it had a positive effect on them.

“This is proven by the 17.6 per cent recidivism rate for rehabilitation in facilities while those undergoing rehabilitation in communities recorded a mere 0.24 per cent.

“Currently 4,120 prospects or 4.94 per cent of the entire (80,000 inmate) population in prisons are undergoing rehabilitation in communities through various programmes, including Licensed Release of Inmates, mandatory attendance order, parole and halfway houses,” he said during his speech at the Outreach Programme with the South Seberang Perai Community at the South Seberang Perai Prison.

The programme was held with the cooperation of Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB), in addition to the Bubur Lambuk Perdana 2024 programme, which has parolees and members of the public participation.

Nordin said the Prisons Department conveyed its thanks to companies that supported it through the Smart Internship Programme, in which prospects are given a second chance through work opportunities and accommodation by companies. – Bernama