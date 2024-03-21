Resolve drainage issue at housing project in Papar – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice president Datuk Junz Wong asked the relevant parties to find a win-win solution to the drainage issue at a housing project in Papar.

Speaking at a press conference with a house buyer on Thursday, Wong said the developer should rectify the situation because it is their responsibility.

“We assume this project was completed according to the approved Development Plan (DP), but it is very weird that this approval can be given.

“So developer should and must come forward to work with all the house buyers to find a win-win situation to rectify this situation because this is fully their responsibility. The house buyers have done nothing wrong. They just want to buy house but now you give drainage like this nobody will accept this.

“By looking at the situation of it, this will definitely cause flash flood or flood issues around the housing area because the drainage is blocked by the main hole structure,” he said.

According to the house buyer, Dorena Lai, she has been bringing the issue to the developer since October last year but there is no action taken despite several follow-ups.

“The authorities are saying is not under their jurisdiction, while the developer is clearly not going to do anything about this.

“It is not easy go get a house nowadays. But once we have purchased, the developer is not responsible for their mistake. It is very disappointing,” she said.

Also present at the press conference was Kota Kinabalu Warisan secretary Loi Kok Liang.