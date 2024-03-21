Rural families in Kiulu find hope in SMJ housing programme

KIULU (March 21): While some are mocking the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiative, hundreds of impoverished families across rural Sabah view the sacred slogan from the state Coat of Arms as a lifeline.

In Kiulu, a community with diverse needs and challenges, over 40 families have found solace through the SMJ housing programme championed by the GRS-PH Plus government in the last two years.

This year alone, Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said an additional 20 families in his state constituency are set to benefit from this transformative initiative.

The GRS information chief also noted that the impact of the initiative is felt all over Sabah as each state constituency is allocated 20 SMJ houses.

“The impact of SMJ cannot be understated. It is a game changer.

“Prior to the GRS-PH Plus government, the rural state constituency of Kiulu was only allocated between four to five houses for the hardcore poor every year,” he added.

Joniston had recently handed over SMJ house key to recipients from various villages here.

He expressed disappointment with the opposition’s fun pocking of the SMJ motto, highlighting their tendency to view it solely as a means for political mileage rather than recognising its real impact on the lives of Sabahans.

Touching on the significant shift brought under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Joniston reiterated the increased allocation given to state assemblymen.

State assemblymen have received RM3 million from the GRS-PH Plus administration, which is a substantial rise in comparison to the RM1.5 million that the previous government had given.

“This boost in funding enables us to effectively address the pressing needs of our rural communities.

“It highlights the state government commitment to ensuring that vital assistance reaches those who need it most, while also holding assemblymen accountable for effective fund management,” said Joniston.

Expressing gratitude to the state government, recipient Waitin Banggang of Kampung Ranau-Ranau said the SMJ house has provided his family with much-needed stability.

“After years of struggling and failed attempts to get Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) assistance, finally having a SMJ home means everything to my family,” he said.

Stella Lonsiun of Kampung Logkou Lama, who eagerly awaited her SMJ house for two years, said she was unaware of how to access this assistance initially.

“Thanks to the support and guidance provided by our assemblyman and grassroot leaders, I now have a deeper understanding of SMJ significance and am truly grateful for this much-needed assistance.”

Robert Kampadong of Kampung Logub echoed these sentiments, praising the government’s transparent commitment to uplift rural communities.

“To me, this SMJ initiative represents genuine concern for our well-being and I hope that this vital housing assistance continues so that those still waiting approval can experience the same transformative impact that my family and I have,” said the father of six.