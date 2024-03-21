Sabah assessing new potential foreign player

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Sabah FC has yet to make any decision on recruiting a new foreign import to strengthen the Rhinos to face the Malaysian League 2024/2025 campaign.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the club is still in the process of assessing a potential candidate, who has been training with the state senior team in the past few days.

He however explained there was no official decision from the management whether the player will be selected.

“We can confirm that the player is already with the team and from what I’ve observed, his performance has been very positive.

“We will make an announcement very soon, whether to sign a new foreign import or not,” Kim Swee said in a statement issued by the club on Thursday.

The player in question is Australian-born footballer of Greek descent, Haris Stamboulidis.

The 27-year-old is a versatile player who can play across the back four as well as a defensive midfielder.

“At the moment we have retained the services of our existing (foreign) imports and we are aiming to finish among the top five teams in the Super League.

“It is a very positive target and hopefully Sabah FC will be able to achieve it,” added Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee said the club’s plan to have several friendly matches and organise an invitational tournament to test the progress of the state squad.

“Most probably we will play in the SMJ Cup which is likely to be held in April or early May.

“The management will make an announcement on the tournament soon,” he said.

Commenting further, Kim Swee said the majority of players have returned to training.

“Several players who are on national duty are only expected to report for training on March 28.

“We have also called up many local players where we will assess their performance before giving them the chance to be with the team,” he said.

The players are Sharizan Saidin, Naim Firdaus, Hamran Peter and Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar.

The Malaysian League 2024/2025 campaign will start in May.