Sarawak PAC to inspect projects on the ground to identify issues, weaknesses

KUCHING (March 21): The Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to go to the ground to inspect specific projects in the state to further understand issues and weaknesses.

Sarawak PAC chairman Razaili Gapor said that based on audit findings, there were several weaknesses in the management and implementation of various projects.

“Therefore, some agencies need to review whether it’s from an administrative, financial, or operational procedure standpoint.

“The state PAC has also decided to go to the ground and physically inspect specific projects to gain a better understanding of the issues and weaknesses related to the projects.

“This will also assess the steps taken to address these issues,” he said in a statement after the 56th Sarawak PAC Meeting here held from March 19-20.

The meeting was attended by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, and Rolland Duar Jubin among others.

The meeting focused on the Auditor General’s Report for Sarawak 2021 (Series 2), which was presented at the State Legislative Assembly Meeting in November last year.

The Sarawak PAC is also committed to fulfilling its role in ensuring public funds are spent prudently and achieve the objectives set for each expenditure or project approved by the state government.

Following the presentation of the Auditor General’s Report for 2021 (Series 2) at the Nov 2023 State Legislative Assembly session, the state PAC has decided to examine all the issues raised.