Selangor lawmaker Lee Kee Hiong dies, MB offers condolences

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): DAP’s three-term Kuala Kubu Baru state assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong has died today at the age of 58.

At around noon today, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari offered his condolences to Lee’s family, noting that she had served as an elected lawmaker in the Selangor state seat since 2013.

Amirudin described Lee’s death as a big loss to everyone and said this would be felt especially by the Kuala Kubu Baru residents who have long been represented and aided by Lee even before she became their representative.

“On behalf of the Selangor state unity government, I convey condolences to the late Lee Kee Hiong’s family, and all the friends and members in the Democratic Action Party which have lost an experienced leader,” he said in his statement, wishing for them to be given strength for this difficult moment.

Local daily Sin Chew Daily cited Port Klang Authority chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah as confirming that Lee died this morning at 10am due to cancer. – Malay Mail