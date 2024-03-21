Senator questions lack of flood aid for two villages in Belaga

MIRI (March 21): Senator Abun Sui has questioned the lack of government aid to two remote villages in Sarawak despite being hit by flood several times this year.

He requested the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and Social Welfare Department take action on this complaint and provide assistance to the affected villages.

“There are people in villages such as Long Busang and Long Kajang in Belaga, Sarawak that have been hit by floods several times this year, but they have not received flood aid as their representatives complained to me,” he said in his debate at the Dewan Negara recently.

He also urged the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to look into the proposal for higher and safer longhouse sites for the two villages.

At the same time, Abun questioned the Ministry of Unity and the Ministry of Education whether it was true that the use of mother tongues other than Bahasa Malaysia, and the existence of vernacular schools, would be detrimental to efforts to unify Malaysians.

In this respect, he called for a holistic approach by the government in promoting unity and harmony in the country, and to double efforts to strengthen the mastery of Bahasa Malaysia among Malaysians.

Abun also called on the government to formulate a policy towards a stronger and more harmonious unity of the people and dignifying the national language.

He lamented that the race, religion and royalty (3R) issue has worsened, and urged all political parties to focus on issues that are only related to development, economy and the people’s welfare.