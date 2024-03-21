Senior cop claims trial to eight bribery charges

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): A senior police officer claimed trial in the Special Court for Corruption here on Thursday to eight bribery charges.

Inspector Liffindy Ziubin, 45, who appeared before judge Jason Juga was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

All the eight charges accused Liffindy of corruptly receiving RM500 for each charge as an inducement to protect a company from an individual between December 2020 and 2021.

The court fixed May 7 for case management and released Liffindy on a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 deposit with one local surety.

The court ordered for his passport to be surrendered to the court and to report to the MACC office twice a month, pending disposal of the case.

Datuk Ram Singh and Chen Wen Jye represented Liffindy.