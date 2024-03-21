Shahelmey has not decided to join any other party

PUTATAN (March 21): Putatan Member of Parliament Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said he has not decided to join any other party.

Shahelmey said that if he decided to contest in the coming state election as a candidate of other parties (not Barisan Nasional), his action will activate the anti-hop act as he is still a Barisan Nasional MP.

“However, we still have one more year plus to arrive at the moment. For now, it is best to continue focusing on work given to me by the people and the government. When the time comes, I will make the necessary decision,” he said to reporters after visiting the Ramadan Bazaar in Putatan on Wednesday.

Shahelmey is also Tanjung Keramat assemblyman.

Recently, Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said Shahelmey must resign as Putatan Member of Parliament if he wants to defend the Tanjung Keramat state seat in the 17th state election.

This is because Shahelmey contested for the parliamentary seat in 2022 on Umno’s ticket but had his membership suspended for six years last year when he continued to support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Plus government.

According to Bung Moktar, this is in accordance with the Election Commission’s regulations.