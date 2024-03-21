Sibu e-hailing driver scammed of RM11,600 by ‘longtime friend’

SIBU (March 21): An e-hailing driver in his 50s has lost RM11,600 after falling victim to a caller who impersonated as his longtime friend on Tuesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim received a phone call from the suspect claiming that he had lost his handphone and that he wanted to borrow money from him for house repair.

“Without giving much thought, the victim agreed and transferred a total of RM11,600 in three transactions into a bank account provided by the suspect.

“The victim felt suspicious and realised that he had been deceived by the suspect when his phone calls were blocked after he transferred the money,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the victim then proceeded to lodge a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public not to be easily duped by calls or messages from those claiming to be friends who want to borrow money.

“This especially when the bank account given belongs to other individuals. Check by contacting the actual person for verification purposes,” he said.

Zulkipli also advised the public to refer to National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 and follow the Facebook page @CyberCrimeAlertRMP @JSJKPDRM for advice or further information.

The public can check the suspect’s phone number and bank account through http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.