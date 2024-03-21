SK Kenyalang PTA to hold EDU Charity Run 2024 on May 5

KUCHING (March 21): The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SK Kenyalang will organise the EDU Charity Run 2024 at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here on May 5 this year.

Scheduled to be flagged off at 6.30am, the event dubbed ‘Kenyalang Fly’ co-organised by Kuching Love Book Association offers two categories – 3km and 5km.

With the support of 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta and prominent figures such as Dato Sri Ho Kim Hee, Dato Sri Chan Leng Sam, and Dato Sri Voon Thien Loong, the run aims to raise a substantial RM350,000 for essential infrastructure upgrades at SK Kenyalang.

“SK Kenyalang is in need of a High Roof Covered Basketball Court to facilitate Physical Education lessons for afternoon session pupils.

“We are also looking at improving other school infrastructures, including teaching facilities in the classrooms,” said the PTA chairperson Khoon Pei Yen.

Khoon expressed her gratitude to supporters and sponsors towards making the event a success.

“We are expecting 2,000 supporters and participants in this event,” she added.

However, Khoon said the registration period has been extended to April 5 to allow more participants to register in order to meet their fundraising target.

Registration fee is RM50 per participant and interested individuals are encouraged to register at https://cps4.me/kenyalangfly or reach out to SK Kenyalang’s administrative office at 082-480745 or the PTA committee member Jenny Ling at 016-8755833 for further details.

On another matter, Khoon said that SK Kenyalang is often misunderstood by the public as a national type school (SK).

In view of this, she clarified that the school is of a Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) status, and offers both Chinese and Malay streams.

“We hope that the general public and community will encourage more students to enroll and study here in order to increase the students’ enrolment for our Chinese stream classes,” she added.