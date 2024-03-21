Soil erosion at Sarikei longhouse a thing of the past with completion of drain

SIBU (March 21): Soil erosion became a thing of the past with the completion of the 90-metre long and 0.6-metre wide drain in front of Rumah Ingol Sawing, Batu 7, Desa Sungai Mador in Sarikei Division.

Longhouse residents can now live more comfortably as they are no longer in continuous fear of soil erosion, especially during heavy downpours, which used to bring them nightmares.

Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, who is also Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability, immediately sought for federal funds for the construction of the drain after he was informed about the soil erosion problem that affected the people’s livelihood.

A survey was conducted by SUPP Sarikei Service Centre together with the longhouse chieftain before construction was carried out.

“Hopefully, the flow of rainwater will be smoother and the issue of soil erosion will be resolved once and for all with the completion of the drain,” Huang said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ingol expressed his gratitude to Huang for taking prompt action to look into the needs of the longhouse folks.

“Huang is very understanding and we are grateful for his help in solving this problem brought by the soil erosion woes,” he added.