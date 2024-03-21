Tang Tong Seng wins Sibu Golf Club’s monthly medal Group A nett title

SIBU (March 21): Businessman Tang Tong Seng scored 4 under 66 to lift the title of the Sibu Golf Club’s (SGC) March Monthly Medal 2024 Nett Section (Group A).

Ferdinand Siaw was second with 72, followed by Chew Ching Hock, also on 72.

In the Nett Section (Group B), Chieng Puong Ching was the winner with a score of 69, followed by Sia Chew Siong (70) and Daniel Ding (73).

The Senior Section saw winner Wong Chiew Kong with a score of 69, while Ting Heng Chiu (70) and Ting Siong Ming (74) were second and third respectively.

The monthly event was sponsored by LicentoKiL Group, a Sarawakian company with headquarters in Sibu.

LicentoKiL executive director Tony Kiew Swee Leong said golf is a healthy sport which must be supported and encouraged.

He said Sibu is fortunate to have a good and well maintained golf club, which is also very user-friendly.

“I joined Sibu Golf Club a few years ago during the MCO (Movement Control Order) period. Although I am not an active golfer, I still play golf when I have the time,” Kiew said after the prize presentation ceremony held at the club house.

About 60 golfers took part in the event which was held last Sunday.