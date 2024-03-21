Two suspected illegal money lenders nabbed in Miri

MIRI (March 21): Police have arrested two local men on Tuesday for suspected involvement in illegal money lending activities here.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said both suspects, who are in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Vulture’.

“The role of both suspects was to meet with the borrowers to collect repayments,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that both suspects were remanded to facilitate police investigation under Section 5(2) of Money Lenders Act 1951.

If convicted, both of them could face a fine of between RM250,000 and RM1 million, or five years’ jail or both.