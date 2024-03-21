Wan Junaidi breaks fast with Dewan Rakyat, Dewan Negara members

KUCHING (March 21): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was at the Parliament Building’s banquet hall today to break fast with members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur today.

Also present during the event was his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, the Yang di-Pertua of the Dewan Negara and the Yang di-Pertua of the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, a brief curtain-raising ceremony to unveil Wan Junaidi’s portrait while still in office as the 19th Yang di-Pertua Negara was also held while he also signed the Collection of Royal Decrees book published while he was still in office.

Wan Junaidi held the position of Yang di-Pertua Negara from June 19, 2023 until Jan 19 this year before being appointed as the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak on Jan 26 this year.

Also present at the ceremony were Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and other officials.