14 charged for being members of organised crime group

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): Fourteen people, including a woman, claimed trial in the High Court here on Friday to separate charges of being members of an organised crime group.

Rahman Burijin, 44, Jaisalfian Jaineh @ Zaini, 45, Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33, Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37, Maslan Sani, 41, Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 46, Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31, Fazrul Bahar, 32, Alkan Abraham, 35, Mazlan Mahmud, 41, Mahathir Jibarail, 49, Norsyafilah Pawawoi, 27, Zulkahar Dusing, 28, and Mohd Fikrie Asme, who appeared before Justice Datuk Ismail Brahim were charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, upon conviction.

All of them were accused of being members of “Geng Upik” between 2015 and December 24, 2023 in Kota Kinabalu.

The court fixed March 27, April 2, 4, 8 and 17 to re-mention the cases before five different High Courts here.

These cases were earlier heard at the Sessions Court here which later transferred them to the High Court here for recording of plea.

Zulkahar, Rahman and Mohd Fikrie were unrepresented while the others were represented by counsel Shahlan Jufri, Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi, Luke Ressa Balang, Sylyester Kuan, Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin, Datuk Ram Singh, Chen Wen Jye, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, Chin Tek Ming, Batholomew Jingulam and Michelle Usman.

In the meantime, they will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their cases.