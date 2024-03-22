8 Filipino detainees moved to Bekenu centre with better facilities for children, families

MIRI (March 22): The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) transferred eight Filipino detainees from the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian to the Baitul Mahabbah Bekenu facility at the Bekenu Immigration Depot near here on Thursday.

The department said the one man, three women, and four children were transferred by land transport starting 4am.

“Earlier, these eight Filipino were detained at the Semuja Immigration Depot, Serian.

“Baitul Mahabbah Bekenu is one JIM’s initiatives in terms of providing more comfortable facilities to house children and families detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Putrajaya Depot and Detention Management Division director Nor Azizah Mohamad visited Baitul Mahabbah Bekenu on the same day.

After the visit, Nor Azizah chaired a meeting on the launching ceremony of Baitul Mahabbah Bekenu, which will be held at a later date.

Also present during the meeting was Department of Immigration (Management) Sarawak deputy director Ibrahim Jack.