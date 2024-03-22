After party’s backing, Umno Youth chief aims to bury KK Mart with boycott

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today advised the owners of the KK Mart convenience chain to “find another business,” suggesting the convenience chain will go under from his call to boycott it over the “Allah” socks row.

Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman, said the boycott will serve as a lesson to those who did not take care over the so-called “3R” issues of royalty, religion, and race.

“This boycott is not just for KK Mart, I want to tell you this boycott is for a lesson to any party that tries to play this very sensitive issue which is the 3R. You don’t do wrong things and apologise, do something wrong and apologise. So with this boycott effort, we hope that after this there will be no more incidents and of course this will continue until we truly feel cured.

“But I think it’s difficult to get treatment, so I suggest to KK Mart that maybe they can find another business because today we really teach, let them really feel by every level of society in Malaysia and give a very, very firm lesson to any party who tries playing Malaysia 3R,” he told reporters at the sideline of Umno’s breaking of fast event, here.

In response to several parties that claimed he is violating the “Madani spirit” by boycotting KK Mart, Akmal said it is not incitement but just the wing being steadfast with its principles.

“We can work with all parties. We don’t have any problems but each of us has principles. So Umno’s principle is to defend Islam, the Malays and the rulers. I don’t need an opinion and also I don’t need the influence of the minister for me to defend my religion when my religion is insulted. So I’m the one, who I don’t think can stop Umno Youth from defending religion, race and country, whether he’s a minister or not.

“Siti Kasim said I want to be a hero, I never want to be a hero, I try to fulfil my responsibility as a Muslim who is affected when his religion is insulted, so I believe this is the wish of all Malaysians and Umno Youth will be firm and speak out,” he said, referring to a comment from a Malaysian activists to him.

Akmal added that he was not answerable to anyone in this matter, after the lawyer suggested that Umno leaders should rein him in.

“I don’t have a taukeh, Umno Youth don’t have a taukeh; maybe the minister may be the leader of DAP and MCA has something that needs to be taken care of. I’ve never cared about these taukehs. We’ll make sure this 3R issue doesn’t happen again. If there is, we will impose more harsh measures than what we did today,” he said.

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party agreed strict action should be taken against those who belittle the word “Allah,” as decreed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

Asyraf said the Umno supreme council discussed such matters including that the latest incident of socks printed with the word “Allah” found for sale at a convenience chain.

On Tuesday, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment and displeasure over the incident.

He said stern action must be taken against any party found to be responsible for the controversy, regardless of intent. – Malay Mail