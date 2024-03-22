Bomba confirms Jalan Ewe Hai fire started by short circuit

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has confirmed the fire that razed two shophouses and damaged three others at Jalan Ewe Hai on March 8 was triggered by a short circuit in one of the units.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said the fire load (weight of combustible material per square foot of floor space) caused the flames to spread quickly.

“It is confirmed, a short circuit plus the fire load, which involved furniture such as mattresses and other combustible materials had propagated the speed of the fire spreading,” he said in response to earlier reports that the fire at 1.40pm began from a vehicle.

At the scene on the day were firefighters from the Padungan, Tabuan Jaya, and Batu Lintang stations.

Bomba said two shophouses selling furniture were destroyed by the fire, while the third and fourth units were 50 per cent damaged, and the fifth unit suffered 30 per cent damage.

The department also said a vehicle and motorcycle parked in the vicinity were destroyed by the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.