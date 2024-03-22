Camping trips pique visitor interest to Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Sabah is promoting itself as the ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts and campers at the Matta Fair 2024 here.

During the event at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from March 22-24, the Sabah Tourism Board showcased various camping attractions and adventure spots across the state.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Datuk Joniston Bangkuai highlighted the global trend of “healing trips”, with travellers increasingly seeking holistic adventure experiences alongside relaxation and fun.

Sabah has embraced this trend by branding itself at the MATTA Fair as a “healing destination” with a focus on camping.

“Sabah has a lot of avenues for camping destinations,” said Joniston.

“From Kadamaian, Kundasang, Kokol Hill, to the beaches in Kudat, and rural areas like the Rundum Highlands in Tenom, each location has its unique landscapes, views and cultures, making Sabah a versatile destination that caters to all interests.

“What makes the experience more fulfilling is that the majority of these camping sites are empowered by community-based tourism. This clearly demonstrates the success of this initiative,” he remarked.

A total of 22 travel and tour agents from Sabah participated in the 54th edition of MATTA Fair, which is held twice a year.

The Sabah Tourism Board led the Sabah zone with 10 booths, where they offered a travel rebate ‘Token Rehat Minda’ worth up to RM150 in a single receipt made from a purchased Sabah tour package.

STB also invited Glamping_KK, a Sabah-based camping gear rental provider, to promote their offerings to potential visitors to Sabah.

Local Sabah content creators and adventure enthusiasts, @sesat_in_Malaysia and @rosesabahlady, were also present to share their experience with visitors during the interactive Locco Ajak Borak session at the MATTA Fair.

Throughout the three-day consumer travel fair, the Sabah Pavilion was abuzz with various organized activities, such as the Photowall Challenge, Catch and Release, and Wheel of Fortune, while running on-site consumer surveys.

Joniston added: “MATTA Fair is an important and significant domestic consumer travel fair in Malaysia, and we will continue to be actively present.

“STB will study the trend in travel preferences of the domestic market to keep our destination exciting.

“I remain optimistic that with our attractive destinations from mountain-high to ocean-deep, Sabah appeals to many.”

STB Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit was also present at the event.