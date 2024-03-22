Change of implementation method delays Pan Borneo project – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): Change of the implementation method from Project Delivery Partner (PDP) to Conventional has caused the delay of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said the project is now using conventional method instead Project Delivery Partner (PDP), following the state government’s decision in 2019 recommending that the federal government terminate the PDP and its agreement.

He admitted the action was a wrong move because the termination of the PDP agreement meant that the financial model to finance expenses for the implementation of the project was also terminated.

“Through the PDP agreement, the financial model is expected to be sufficient through the development allocation and from the issuance of DanaInfra sukuk.

“After the PDP agreement was terminated, financial resources for the implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project was very limited.

“This resulted in only 15 packages being implemented out of a total of 35 while the remaining 20 packages were postponed until re-approval in 2023,” he said in a press statement on Friday.

The statement was issued to clarify matters discussed in the Special Chamber Session of the Dewan Negara regarding Pan Borneo issue, following a viral video recently.

Shahelmey, who is also the state’s Public Works Minister, said it was different from Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway when the sukuk issue was done first, causing the project in the state to have sufficient financial resources for the entire package.

However, he said the Sabah state government is always committed to implementing and completing the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project by trying to continue the remaining 20 packages that have not yet started.

“As a result of the Sabah state government’s hard work and insistence, the Federal Government approved the implementation of the remaining 20 work packages in 2023 and with that approval, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) prepared all the requirements for the re-implementation of all packages.

“The design and tender documents are already available and the Value Management Lab process will also be completed by the end of October 2023.

“As of March 22, 2024, four Work Packages namely WP12,13,14 and 16 have already been appointed contractors,” he said.

He said the physical work will start on April 1 while the remaining 16 packages are in the procurement process and expected to be finalised next month, followed by the physical work which is expected to start next May.