Delegates evaluates impact, progress of SBF Recovery BizFund training initiatives

KUCHING (March 22): A delegation from Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) and the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) recently embarked on a comprehensive joint site visit across key locations in Miri and Bintulu.

The three-day excursion which kicked off on March 18 was to assess the progress and impact of training initiatives facilitated by the SBF Recovery BizFund, according to a release.

Leading the delegation were SBF Recovery BizFund co-chair Anne Kung and Mas Ammar Azhan who represented Mintred.

The itinerary included visits to training sites in Miri, notably at Bandar Baru Permyjaya for patisserie training, and the PPKS Lutong for Microsoft Excel Training.

These visits allowed for firsthand insights into the effectiveness of the programmes in enhancing skills and capabilities among participants.

The team also paid a visit to Sedamai College Parkcity in Bintulu and Uma Badeng, emphasising the importance of various training modalities, from Microsoft Office proficiency to handicraft skills, in driving economic empowerment across diverse sectors.

“These site visits are part of our commitment in ensuring the effective utilisation of the RM20 million allocation from the government, aimed at empowering businesses and individuals across Sarawak,” said Kung.

The team’s journey concluded with a visit to Long Bangan where they engaged in a hands-on handicraft training session.