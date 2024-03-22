Don’t be afraid to register, update data in Padu, says Senator Abun

KUCHING (March 22): The people should not be afraid of updating their data in the Central Database Hub (Padu), says Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

In a statement today, he said he did not want to see those eligible for government aid to miss out because they did not update their data in Padu.

“We don’t mean to force or coerce. As such, I’d like to call upon Sarawakians especially those under the B40 group to update their information in Padu,” he said.

Abun said he himself updated his information in Padu in January this year.

In a press conference earlier today, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government had reservations on the requirement for citizens to complete registration in Padu.

Abdul Karim expressed concerns over the security and privacy of personal information contained in the system, deeming that the action of registering and updating particulars in Padu akin to one who ‘strips himself naked’.

He also questioned the real purpose behind Padu’s implementation, adding that the data could be exploited for political purposes.

Abun then reassured that the information contained in Padu will not be exploited by the government.

“Such information is useful because if you are eligible to receive government aid in accordance with Padu’s data, be assured that you will receive the aid.

“Don’t blame the federal government if you don’t get any assistance from the federal government,” he added.