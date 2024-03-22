Early preparation helps Semporna tackle water shortage

SEMPORNA (March 22): Tourism industry entrepreneurs in Semporna have stored up additional clean water supply for the continuity of their business operations when faced with the issue of water shortage following the current hot spell.

Semporna Bumiputera Tour Operators Association chairman Kerino Jalani said the water supply disruption is not a new occurrence in the area and, as such, the residents and tourism industry entrepreneurs had taken alternative measures to tackle the issue, especially in carrying out water rationing weekly or once every three days.

“The issue of clean water supply affects all parties and even makes it difficult for tourism industry players in Semporna, such as in the hospitality industry, restaurants… if in villages, the residents have wells.

“But, for us, the clean water supply will be sent according to your turn and will usually reach us every two to three days. That is why we need to have a contingency plan to tackle the water problem so that tourists are not affected by it,” he told Bernama.

Kerino said the Sabah Water Department would always issue rationing notices in advance for industry players to store water, thus ensuring that Semporna’s status as a world tourism destination is not affected.

“The tourism sector will not be slated or given bad reviews by tourists because the industry players have made efforts much earlier to obtain water supply for use in toilets and so on,” said Kerino, who also owns a tourist resort here.

Car wash owner, Baruddin Maasa, 47, said water supply disruption notices should be issued much earlier so that all parties are aware of the need to store water for daily use.

“I have obtained water tanks to store water to meet my business needs. We knew there would be a water shortage, so we were prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Seri Shahelmey Yahya said although the catchment at the Timbangan Dam here is expected to last for three days, the district still has sufficient clean water supply.

The Sabah Works Minister also said that they would always monitor the water supply situation in the area and would mobilise water supply assistance to areas that are in need.

In LAHAD DATU, the district officer, Firuz Idzualdeen Benetty Mohd Dzul said water at the Sepagaya Dam was still at a moderate level and the reduction in the reserve would depend on the weather conditions.

“Hopefully, it will rain every week in Lahad Datu. Otherwise, within two weeks we will face water disruptions. I hope all users will not waste water and, instead, store up their water supply,” he said. – Bernama