Firemen still battling peat swamp fire at Jalan Kuala Lawas

LIMBANG (March 22): The firefighters are still battling the peat swamp and bush fires along Jalan Kuala Lawas, concentrating on measures to prevent the flames from spreading to a new area.

The operation, which kicked off three days ago, focused on Kampung Banting in a high-risk area classified as Zone 3, Lawas Bomba chief Azman Ibrahim said in a statement today.

“Bomba Lawas estimated that 30 hectares of peat swamp have been burned, including 15 hectares where the fire has been put out,” he added.

The El Nino phenomenon has unleashed a dry spell in northern Sarawak and Sabah, causing peat swamp and bush fires to flare up.

According to CNN, the current El Niño is one of the strongest on record, but forecasters believe that La Niña is likely to develop in the coming months.