Give an hour to save Earth this Saturday, Sarikei folks told

SARIKEI (March 22): Sarikei District Council (MDS) chairperson Wong Zee Yeng invites the locals here to take part in the Virtual Earth Hour 2024 programme this March 23.

Major buildings, premises and popular tourist attractions under MDS will have their lights turned off during the one-hour programme that starts at 8.30pm, said Wong.

Among the locations to go dark this Saturday are the MDS office, Taman Tasik Sarikei, Dataran Merdeka Sarikei, Sarikei New Township Landmark, Sarikei River Hawkers’ Centre, Sarikei Central Market and Sungai Rejang Market.

“We hope that we can raise public awareness on climate change and environmental issues, in line with our goals to create a sustainable future for all.

“The use of energy in large, excessive amounts will have negative effects on the earth, and for that, we would like to call on the local community to join us in making this Earth Hour programme a success,” she said.