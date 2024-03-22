GoBald 2024 brings hope for cancer patients

KUCHING (March 22): ‘Beacon of Hope’, the theme for GoBald 2024, emphasises the pivotal role of individuals as agents of hope for children with cancer and survivors.

Augustine Manggi, 45, recounted the heart-wrenching moment when he first learned that his 13-year-old son, Adryan Ashley, was diagnosed with blood cancer last September.

“It felt like the world was crashing down on us, but SCCS (Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society) was there to guide us through the storm,” he said when met after the launc of the GoBald 2024 event at SCCS Centre here today.

Having to balance caregiving responsibilities with work commitments, Augustine highlighted the strain on his child’s education as a significant concern.

He, however, found solace in the educational support provided within the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH)’s premises, and this had ensured continuity in his child’s learning journey.

Amidst these trials, Augustine found strength in solidarity by participating in the GoBald programme.

“GoBald is more than just shaving our heads; it’s a symbol of unity and support for those battling cancer.

“Through initiatives like GoBald, communities can come together to raise funds for cancer research and support services, offering hope to affected families,” he said.

Another GoBald participant, Lau Yew Nen, said he felt ‘the seismic shock’ when his wife was diagnosed with cancer last October.

“While I managed to maintain composure, not everyone could react the same way,” he said.

Reflecting on his wife’s Stage 2 cancer diagnosis, Lau stressed the importance of early detection.

“Early detection allows early intervention and can prevent the disease from advancing to later stages. It’s important to undergo regular check-ups to catch any potential health issues,” he said, also acknowledging the profound emotional and financial burden faced by the cancer patients and families.

While applauding the GoBald’s initiative in promoting public awareness, Lau also highlighted the importance of educating the public about the disease, including the treatment modalities and available support services.

“It is also vital to empower the families, particularly the children, with age-appropriate information and resources.”

Moreover, Lau emphasised the needs for advocacy and research funding to propel advancements in cancer treatment and care.

“By sharing our stories and advocating for greater awareness and support, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer,” he said.

This year, SCCS via its GoBald campaign targets to raise RM1 million, and shave 500 heads.

Those wishing to shave their heads and raise funds to help children’s fight cancer, can register via www.gobald.my.