Illicit cigarettes worth almost RM5 mln seized in Matang ops

KUCHING (March 22): The General Operations Force (GOF) have seized illicit cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM4,958,760, inclusive of tax value, during an operation that was carried out between 2pm and 4.30pm on Thursday.

The commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang, in a statement, said the cigarettes were found in the premises at the Matang area here, as well as inside a lorry.

“We also arrested a 27-year-old man to facilitate investigations under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said, adding that the seized illicit cigarettes comprised 12,782 cartons (2,556,400 sticks) of regular cigarettes and 505 cartons (80,800 sticks) of ‘kretek’ cigarettes.

The estimated value of the seized items, including the lorry valued at RM140,000, amounted to RM5,098,760, inclusive of tax value.

Che Ghazali said the suspect and the seized items were later handed over to the police for further action.

Between Jan 1 to March 21 this year, GOF had recorded a total of 46 cases involving seizures worth RM27,821,368.50, including 37 vehicles.

They had also arrested a total of 85 individuals, comprising 48 locals and 37 foreigners.